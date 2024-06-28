Kate Middleton fans receive exciting news after disappointmentm

Kate Middleton’s fans have received an exciting news about the Princess of Wales next public appearance amid her cancer battle.

The future queen made her first public appearance during Trooping the Colour since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Now, the royal fans have been informed that Kate Middleton could attend Wimbledon this year.

Kate Middleton is the patron of All England Club since 2016.

Club chair Debbie Jevans has expressed hope the Princess could attend the event.

Speaking to the Telegraph Sports, Debbie said, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

However, she said, “I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative—that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary.

“We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”