Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir by becoming Pakistan’s most popular social media personality

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s leading TikTok star, has exceeded all prominent actresses in social media fame, reaching an amazing 25 million TikTok followers.

The achievement makes the 26-year-old actress the only Pakistani celebrity to accomplish this milestone on any social media site.

TikTok, a short-form video hosting website, has exploded in popularity since its inception in 2016, with over 1 billion active users globally.

Jannat celebrated her success by sharing a screenshot of her TikTok account on her official Instagram story.

“Reaching 25 million followers on TikTok is a huge milestone for me. I am extremely happy,” Jannat’s post read.

She addressed her TikTok “family” and said, “To all my 25 million followers, I love you all very much.”

Hania Aamir is the most popular Pakistani actress on social media, with over 14 million Instagram followers, followed closely by Ayeza Khan, who also has 14 million followers.

In addition to her fame on TikTok, Jannat Mirza has over 5 million Instagram followers and 222,000 YouTube subscribers.

Jannat Mirza’s rise to prominence highlights the growing importance of social media stars in Pakistan, who frequently outperform established superstars in popularity and reach. Her popularity demonstrates a shift in how consumers interact with content and personalities, favouring the immediacy and accessibility of platforms such as TikTok.

TikTok’s addictive algorithm and creative approach to content discovery, which provides a tailored feed based on user behaviour and tastes, have been critical to its success. TikTok’s reach goes beyond entertainment, changing how a generation perceives the world.

In July 2021, Pakistan’s government banned TikTok, claiming “immoral and indecent” content on the platform.

The suspension occurred after the country’s telecommunications authorities received multiple complaints about the app’s content and issued TikTok three warnings to reduce its content.

The restriction was lifted in November 2021, when TikTok agreed to filter content in compliance with local legislation.