NATIONAL

Reports of family reconciliation with Shujaat, PML-Q baseless: Qaisra Elahi

By News Desk

LAHORE: Wife of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, Qaisara Elahi, on Thursday rejected reports of any family reconciliation with Chaudhry Shujaat or PML-Q, terming the reports baseless and out of context.

Talking to media, she stated no role has been played by Shujaat Hussain in release of Parvez Elahi but it became possible only due to grace of Allah Almighty and justice served by the courts.

Qaisra Elahi while speaking about her husband’s message to Chaudhry Shujaat said that no proceeding on the issue was possible until their stolen mandate was returned.

She clarified that both Munis Elahi and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will remain with the PTI.

Qaisra said that he husband explicitly declared in his recent statement that he was not willing to join the Q-League. She termed the rumours as baseless.

The wife of Parvez Elahi also blamed Shujaat’s sons, accusing them of spreading lies against their family. She also questioned their motives for disseminating such false information.

Previous article
KP Cabinet gives thumbs up for judicial probe into May 9 events
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI to appeal court decision upholding Imran Khan’s sentence in marriage...

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its intention to appeal against a recent district and sessions court ruling that upheld the sentences of the party's...

New joint body to tackle pharma industry challenges in KP

PTI spokesperson slams JIT’s verdict against Qureshi as political revenge

Senior lawyer Mian Qayoom remanded in police custody till July 1 in IIOJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.