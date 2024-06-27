Rains predicted in Karachi from today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains in the metropolis from today.

Karachiites have been reeling under extreme heat in the past couple of days with with the mercury even touching 42°C while “feels-like” exceeding 50°C earlier this week.

The adverse weather conditions have resulted in an increase in the number of heatstroke victims, scores of which have been admitted to various hospitals across the city in recent days.

The prevailing weather in Karachi is driven by various factors including but not limited to increasing urbanisation and lack of green cover which has had adverse effects on the megalopolis’ climate.

However, the Met Office has said that there is a possibility of rain in the suburbs of Karachi along with other areas in the afternoon or evening today.

Predicting hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the metropolis, it said the city’s temperature is likely to remain between 36°C to 38°C.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 31°C with 73% humidity levels.

Furthermore, a private weather station has also issued a forecast of light to moderate rain in some areas in Karachi along with other cities in Sindh namely Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz and Dadu.

It also said that there are high chances of rains in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi and other areas from today till Friday (tomorrow).

A day earlier, the metropolitan city witnessed a dust storm in various urban areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall from June 26 to July 1 in various parts of the Sindh province.

The Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country and are likely to enter upper parts from Thursday, as thundershowers with gusty winds are making their way in parts of Sindh and other provinces.