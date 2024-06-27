NATIONAL

Karachi’s heatwave broken by soaking rains

By News Desk

KARACHI: As predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), several Karachi areas Thursday received rainfall with gusty winds, providing relief to the people suffering from the scorching heat.

The rain broke the spell of tormenting hot weather after the mercury hit 40°C around 2 PM in the city, as reported by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the Met Office, the feels-like temperature reached 53°C, with the humidity at 47%.

Earlier, the PMD had forecasted rain in the metropolis starting today (Thursday), indicating the possibility of rain in the city’s suburbs, along with other areas, in the afternoon or evening.

The parts of the megalopolis lashed by the downpour include Surjani Town, Gulshan e Maymar, Malir, North Karachi, Water Pump, II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Gulshan e Iqbal, FB Area and their adjacent areas.

Whereas, strong winds also gushed through Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“The temperature will reduce from tomorrow and we can expect heavy rains in some parts of the city. For the next two to three days, there’s a forecast that light to moderate rains will be witnessed during evenings,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said.

The top weatherman said that the mercury would fall to 37°C-38°C in the coming days, with rain taking place in Tharparkar and Umerkot and it would move towards Nawabshah.

