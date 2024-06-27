NATIONAL

‘It’s Inadmissible’: LHC bins plea against doctors’ strike

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the plea against young doctor’s strike across government hospitals, declaring it as inadmissible.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim heard the miscellaneous petition filed by a citizen Mazhar Abbas.

The petitioner said the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has been on strike across government hospitals since June 15, after some doctors were detained following a fire incident in a teaching hospital of Sahiwal.

The petitioner contended that patients were suffering due to doctors’ strike. It said the doctors were paid from government kitty but they were creating problems for patients instead of providing them timely treatment and cure.

The petitioner pleaded court to direct the YDA to call off the strike immediately.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that “its government matter of concern, not ours (judiciary)”.

Consequently, court dismissed the plea challenging ongoing young doctors’ strike across government hospitals of Punjab and declared it inadmissible.

