Interior Minister Naqvi assures foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun and briefed him about the progress made on the investigation into the Dasu terror attack involving Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

“Foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of Chinese citizens,” said Naqvi, in a meeting with the Chinese minister at the office of China’s mission to the United Nations in New York, United States.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent envoy to UN, was also present on the occasion.

The meeting between the two ministers comes days after Islamabad approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam amid an increase in terrorism incidents as a collective multidimensional operation and national vision of the entire state system.

Naqvi, in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong earlier this month, had also assured providing foolproof security to Chinese citizens working on different projects in Pakistan, reiterating that no one can create rifts between the two countries.

Following the briefing, Yanjun expressed satisfaction over the ongoing probe into the case, affirming that Pakistani institutions handled the case in a diligent and professional manner.

On the other hand, the Chinese minister also extended an invitation to Naqvi to participate in the Global Security Forum in September this year in China, which the interior minister accepted.

Minister Naqvi also invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan, reiterating the strong friendship between the two nations. “We are all proud of our friendship with China.”

The two ministers also discussed ties between both the countries as well as security issues being faced in the region.

In the meeting, the two ministers spoke about cooperation on training and capacity building of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies through the use of modern equipment and technology.

The Chinese minister, during the meeting, appreciated the establishment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad, particularly aimed at the protection of Chinese citizens in the country.

He also assured “full cooperation” in SPU training and other matters.

“Pakistan, China are all-weather friends. Pak-China friendship is stronger than steel,” said Yanjun in discussion with Interior Minister Naqvi.

Both Naqvi and Yanjun are currently in New York to attend the UN-COP conference.