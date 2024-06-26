Police lapse allows suspect of Itteqa murder case to escape

A suspect involved in the murder of Itteqa Moeen, a gold medallist mechanical engineer who was killed in a robbery earlier this month, has escaped from police custody.

Moeen, aged 27, was fatally shot by armed robbers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 7, who then stole his motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash.

This escape has highlighted significant lapses by the court police, as sources indicate that the suspect, identified as Zahir, was neither handcuffed nor chained during his court appearance. Reportedly, Zahir assaulted a police officer and escaped while being transferred to a transport van amidst the court’s crowded conditions.

The situation was exacerbated by the lack of restraints, which would have potentially prevented the escape. In response to this breach, a police officer has been detained, security footage from the court is under review, and a high alert has been issued, particularly on routes leading to Balochistan.

Authorities are intensively searching passenger buses heading to Balochistan and conducting raids in Karachi. The Crime Investigation Agency had initially apprehended the suspect in Quetta before transferring him to Karachi for legal proceedings.