Millet Express averts major mishap, three bogies derail near Kotri Junction

KOTRI: The Millet Express, a passenger train en route from Karachi to Lalamusa, narrowly avoided a significant accident when three of its bogies derailed near the Kotri Junction railway station.

The train driver reported a brake failure shortly before reaching Kotri Junction, prompting immediate action to divert the train to the Dado track where it was safely brought to a stop.

Railway authorities stated that there was railway traffic due to three coaches derailed from the track.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train coaches from the track.

The railway authorities stated that after the Millat Express incident near Kotri Station, the Karachi Express, Green Line, and Sukkur Express trains were halted at different stations, while the Hazara Express was stopped at Hyderabad Railway Station on the down track.

Later, the railway authorities restored the uptrack after around 4.5 hours and dispatched the train to Lahore.