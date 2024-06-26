HEADLINES

Doctors’ strike challenged in LHC

By INP

LAHORE: The ongoing strike by doctors in government hospitals was legally challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Wednesday.

Citizen Mazhar Abbas, represented by Advocate Safdar Shaheen, filed a petition against the strike, arguing that the action stems from a fire incident at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital. The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has been on strike since June 15, disrupting medical services across government hospitals.

The petitioner contended that the strike is causing severe inconvenience to patients, forcing them to seek treatment elsewhere. Despite being paid from the public treasury, the striking doctors are neglecting their duties and exacerbating patient suffering.

The petition requests the High Court to issue a directive to the Young Doctors Association, compelling them to end the strike immediately and resume their medical responsibilities.

Prince Harry set to make things ‘worse’ with Prince William, King Charles

