‘Contempt Proceedings’: Vawda tenders ‘unconditional’ apology to apex court

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted an ‘unconditional apology’ to the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case.

In the second written response to the court, the firebrand senator expressed his utmost respect for the judiciary and included references from the Qur’an and Hadith, demonstrating his sincerity.

“Following the court proceedings on June 5, I met with religious scholars to understand the role of a senator. I was advised to stand by justice, even if it is against my own kin,” Vawda stated in the apology to the apex court.

He requested the Supreme Court to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him, stating, “In the light of Islamic teachings, I seek forgiveness with a sincere heart.

If my press conference has harmed the dignity of the judiciary, I unconditionally apologise. I leave myself at the mercy of the court and request the withdrawal of the show-cause notice in the contempt case.”

The contempt case against Vawda is set to be heard by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on June 28.

PFM legislation
