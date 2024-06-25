String of disappearances continues as PIA flight attendant vanishes in Toronto

Another flight attendant from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly vanished in Canada, increasing the total number of the airline’s staff missing in the country to 14.

Media reports claim that the trend of flight attendants disappearing during PIA’s Toronto operations remains persistent. The most recent incident involves Noor Sher, who was part of a 16-member crew on flight PK 781 from Pakistan to Toronto.

Noor Sher was reported missing after failing to show up for the scheduled return flight, contributing to the growing list of 14 PIA employees, both male and female, who have disappeared in Toronto. Reports suggest that these missing crew members have sought asylum in Canada.

A notable case includes a female flight attendant, now detained in Toronto, who had been assigned to the Toronto route over ten times despite explicit orders to the contrary.

There has been little advancement in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the repeated deployment of Hina Sani, who remains in Canada.

In response, both the aviation ministry and the national carrier have formed separate committees to probe these incidents. A PIA spokesperson stated that all previously missing flight attendants had been terminated from their positions, and departmental proceedings have also begun in Noor Sher’s case.

Findings from the inquiry committees on Hina Sani’s assignments are still pending.