Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham’s fight exposed

By Agencies

Everything that happened between Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle has just been brought to light.

For those unversed, this rift between the two happened as a result of some leaked stories that Prince Harry accused the Beckhams of leaking.

In regards to the real culprit however, no real update was offered, till now.

This time around its royal author Tom Bower who made candid admissions about it all.

He touched base on it all, during an interview with news.com.au.

There he admitted, “There’s no doubt that the original clash [started] when Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice, which was leaked.”

“And David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria’s employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger,” he also revealed before signing off.

