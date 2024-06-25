PTI always keeps combating terrorism, establishing peace on priority: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founding Chairman Imran Khan emphasized that combating terrorism and maintaining law and order have always been top priorities for PTI, which was evident from the significant decline in terrorism-related incidents during their tenure, warning against defying people’s will.

In a special message from Adiala Jail, PTI Founding Chairman said that PTI-led government strengthened the police and CTD institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in a noticeable decline in terrorism in KP and subsequently across the country.

He highlighted that efforts were made to establish peace in the region through diplomatic engagements with the anti-Pakistan Ashraf Ghani government, including inviting him to Pakistan and visiting Afghanistan to restore normalcy.

Imran Khan emphasized that following the US forces’ withdrawal, a civil war in Afghanistan was imminent, but they handled the situation wisely and tactfully. He went on to say that even after the establishment of the new government in Afghanistan, the then-DGISI General Faiz Hameed played a key role in establishing relations with the new Afghan government.

He asserted that the foreign minister of the PDM government travelled all over the world but he did not visit Afghanistan once, showing disregard for Pakistan’s peace, citizens’ lives, and security institutions.

He said that even today they did not have any clear strategy to fight terrorism due to which once again the country was suffering once again. Imran Khan stated that PTI made the protection of national interests the first priority by depoliticizing state institutions, then national and foreign critics coined the term hybrid system and started scathing attacks on his government.

However, he made it clear that the situation today was that apart from a very small group of conscientious and pen-peddlers, the critics who used to taunt them in the past were now openly pointing out the dominance of the worst personal autocracy/dictatorship in the country.

PTI Founding Chairman stated that the future of Pakistan depends on respecting people’s mandate, rule of law and political stability. He said that it was not possible to remedy terrorism through bare fascism or invading own people, nor was there any chance of stability for Pakistan.

PTI Founding Chairman warned that attempts to defy the people’s will and convince them by force and gun have always led to disastrous consequences.