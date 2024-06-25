Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry is said to be planning a big move that would leave King Charles and Prince William shocked after they snubbed him on major occasions.

The Duke of Sussex has had enough of not being included in key events organized by Buckingham Palace and is thinking of making a major move.

As per Closer Magazine, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father wants the members of the Royal family know that they cannot ignore his existence by not letting King Charles meet him or invite him to family events.

They said that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is planning a surprise visit to the UK as he plans to ‘force’ King Charles and the Prince of Wales to face him.

“He’s saying he’s going to fly over and force them to face him,” the insider said. “He’s tried the approach of digging his heels in and giving them a taste of their own medicine.”

“He thought that might get them to soften and come to him, but instead it’s blown up in his face and they’ve just totally iced him out,” they added referring to Harry not being invite at Trooping the Colour.

“But he’s still a prince after all, they’re still his family, and whether they like it or not he’s refusing to just be cast aside like yesterday’s rubbish.”

The insider said the Royal family cannot “turn him away at the gates if he shows up at Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle,” adding that he Duke is “convinced if he takes that sort of step his father will have to see him.”

Before concluding, the insider said that Prince Harry is ‘fired up’ as he has ‘vowed’ to pay a visit to Charles and Prince William and the trip to the UK would soon be happening.