Met department warns of high temperatures across country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Department has issued a forecast predicting hot and dry weather for most of the country, with several regions experiencing extreme heat.

In Islamabad, temperatures might reach 40 degrees Celsius under partially cloudy skies, with potential evening thundershowers accompanied by wind.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, and the Potohar region, sporadic rain is expected, offering a brief respite from the heat.

Meanwhile, cities like Dadu and Turbat are bracing for peak temperatures up to 46 degrees Celsius. Lahore is also set to experience significant heat with temperatures forecasted to rise to 42 degrees Celsius.

Karachi will face warm conditions with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius. Despite cooler temperatures compared to other cities, high humidity levels are making the conditions feel closer to 45 degrees Celsius, significantly impacting comfort and raising health concerns among residents.

Early morning temperatures in Karachi stood at 31 degrees Celsius, with a high humidity ratio of 78%, increasing the discomfort from the heat. Winds in the city are moving at 15 kilometres per hour, expected to accelerate to 20 kilometres per hour, but the lack of sea breezes is intensifying the urban heat.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated and limiting exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours.

Public health officials recommend staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day and monitoring for heat-related illnesses.