IHC closes case on Azad Kashmir citizen held on spying charges

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) concluded a petition concerning the disappearance of Khawaja Khurshid Ahmad, a citizen from Azad Kashmir, after learning he is in military custody on espionage charges.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, with the Defence Ministry’s Director Legal and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal representing the government.

During the proceedings, Dogal confirmed Khurshid’s detention by the military, leading to the closure of the case by the IHC. The court was informed that Khurshid, a former military employee, was now under investigation for spying. In response to inquiries from Justice Kayani about Khurshid’s military background, Dogal affirmed his retirement.

Justice Kayani remarked on the resolution of the disappearance, advising the petitioner’s lawyer to seek further recourse at the appropriate forum. The lawyer also requested a copy of the Defence Ministry’s response, which had been submitted in court.

Previously, during a hearing on Friday, the public prosecutor stated that no police case was registered against Khawaja Khurshid.

Justice Kayani had then pressed the Defence Ministry for a detailed report, highlighting the absence of information from the Secretary of Defence and suggesting that further reports should include endorsements from ISI and MI sector commanders to ensure a conclusive outcome.

Justice Kayani emphasised that if Khurshid were found involved in any terrorist, anti-state, or criminal activities, necessary actions should be pursued without objection.