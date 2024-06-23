Britain’s richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

They were convicted of “usury” for exploiting their vulnerable immigrant staff, paying them meagre wages

GENEVA: A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain’s richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, labelling them “selfish” for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.

Lawyers for the Swiss-Indian family members, who were not present in court, said they would appeal the verdict.

The defendants were acquitted of human trafficking but convicted on other charges. The family’s fortune is estimated at £37 billion ($47 billion) by the Sunday Times.

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal, 75, received four years and six months each. Their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, were given four-year terms, ruled the presiding judge in Geneva.

They were convicted of “usury” for exploiting their vulnerable immigrant staff, paying them meagre wages. “The employees’ inexperience was exploited,” Judge Sabina Mascotto said. “They had little education or none at all and had no knowledge of their rights. The defendants’ motives were selfish, driven by the desire for gain.”

The court acquitted them of human trafficking, as the workers had travelled to Switzerland willingly.

$360 Salary

During the trial, the family was accused of bringing servants from India and confiscating their passports upon arrival in Switzerland. Prosecutor Yves Bertossa accused the Hindujas of spending “more on their dog than on their domestic employees.”

The family paid the household staff about 325 francs ($363) a month, up to 90 percent less than the standard rate, the judge said. “The four Hinduja defendants knew the weak position their employees were in and knew the law in Switzerland,” Mascotto noted.

The family denied the allegations, claiming the prosecutors wanted to “do in the Hindujas.” They had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who accused them, leading to the dropping of legal action, said the defence.

Despite this, the prosecution pursued the case due to the seriousness of the charges. Following the verdict, Bertossa requested immediate detention for Ajay and Namrata Hinduja, citing a flight risk. The judge denied it, accepting the defence’s argument that the family had ties to Switzerland. Kamal Hinduja was hospitalised in Monaco, and the three other family members were at her bedside.

Both elder Hindujas had been absent from the trial for health reasons. A statement from the defence lawyers announcing the appeal said they were “appalled and disappointed” at the ruling but added, “The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail.”

‘Not mistreated slaves’

The defence argued that the three employees received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation, and were free to leave the villa. “We are not dealing with mistreated slaves,” Nicolas Jeandin told the court. The employees “were grateful to the Hindujas for offering them a better life,” added lawyer Robert Assael.

Representing Ajay Hinduja, lawyer Yael Hayat criticised the “excessive” indictment, arguing the trial should focus on “justice, not social justice.” Namrata Hinduja’s lawyer, Romain Jordan, claimed the prosecutors aimed to make an example of the family and failed to mention extra payments made to staff.

“No employee was cheated out of his or her salary,” Assael asserted.

With interests in oil and gas, banking, and healthcare, the Hinduja Group operates in 38 countries and employs around 200,000 people.