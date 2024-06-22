SIC not entitled to reserved seats, ECP tells apex court

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is not entitled to reserved seats.

In a reply submitted to the apex court in the case pertaining to the SIC’s reserved seats, the ECP maintained that The Hamid Raza-led party failed to submit the list of nominees for the reserved seats by the deadline of December 24th

The ECP added that it asked the independent candidates joined the SIC after the elections. “The ECP decided not to give reserved seats to the SIC with a 4-1 verdict,” the reply added.

The ECP told the SC that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) also upheld its decision. The election watchdog maintained that there is no error in the decision of the ECP as well as the PHC.

“According to the constitution of the SIC, a non-Muslim cannot become a member of the party. The provision against the inclusion of non-Muslims in the constitution of SIC is unconstitutional, answer. The SIC is not entitled to reserved seats for women and minorities,” the ECP reply added.

The SC full court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will hear the SIC’s plea on June 24.