NATIONAL

Rivals gun down three brothers at their Shikarpur house

By Staff Report

SHIKARPUR: Armed men killed three brothers of a rival group after entering their house in Shikarpur district on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred in Darai Brohi village, a suburban area of Tehsil Lakhi Ghulam Shah in Shikarpur.

Local police reported that in Darai Brohi village, three brothers were killed due to a long-standing rivalry between two groups of the Brohi tribe.

According to the police, armed men entered a house in Darai Brohi village and opened fire on the residents, who died on the spot.

The attack resulted in the deaths of three brothers: 50-year-old Habibullah Brohi, 42-year-old Amanullah Brohi, and 39-year-old Nasrullah Brohi.

Local police reached the crime scene and transported the dead bodies of three brothers to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Previous article
Medical report reveals Sanghar camel suffering from severe blood deficiency
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pak-China friendship indispensable for peace, uplift of region and beyond: PM

Says it’s matter of great satisfaction there is a complete political consensus in both countries on CPEC Liu Jianchao emphasizes Pakistan and China...

IED attack in Kurram claims lives of five Pak Army soldiers

Chinese IDCPC minister meets army chief to discuss CPEC progress

Premier assures comprehensive support for KP’s development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.