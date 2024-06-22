Medical report reveals Sanghar camel suffering from severe blood deficiency

KARACHI: The medical report of the injured camel, whose leg was chopped off in Sanghar, has been issued by the Medical Board.

According to a report the camel is apparently normal but suffering from severe blood deficiency.

The Director General of the Institute of Health Sciences, Dr. Nazir Hussain headed the medical board.

According to the medical report, the camel should get therapy continuously until its blood parameters return to normal. In addition, the report also recommended giving the camel a balanced diet, fresh grass, and animal feed until its wounds heal.

The report also suggested giving camels multivitamins and iron supplements. “The camel needs to be regularly cared for and supervised under animal observation,” the report read

The report also recommended transfusions of blood of the camel.

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the of the gruesome incident wherein a camel’s leg was chopped off by a landlord in Sanghar, with the wounded animal set to receive an artificial leg.

