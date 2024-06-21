Imran says willing to step back if it benefits Pakistan

Claims negotiations may result in the downfall of PML-N govt

Says he wants to negotiate for sake of Pakistan, not for himself or government

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that any negotiations with the PML-N could result in the downfall of its government, saying he want to negotiate for Pakistan, not for myself or the government.

“Look I am willing to step back if it benefits the country, and plz convince me it benefits the country, and I will step back,” the PTI founder during an informal media talk at the hearing of the £190 million reference case.

The incarcerated former PM expressed his desire to negotiate for Pakistan’s benefit, not for personal or governmental interests.

He criticised the current government for not reducing expenses and failing to create an investment-friendly environment. “The country is in crisis,” the ex-PM said.

“The government has not reduced its expenses, which is troubling. The current government has failed to create an environment for investment.”

Imran argued that Pakistan needs a mandate-driven government for necessary reforms, pointing out that the current budget highlights the limitations of a non-mandated government. He condemned heavy taxation on professionals and the public, predicting severe impacts from the upcoming electricity bills.

Imran lamented the broken promises on load-shedding in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where power cuts are extensive.

He criticised the ongoing issue of electricity theft in various regions, questioning where the public should turn for solutions. “Electricity theft is an old issue. It happens in Hyderabad, Sindh, and Quetta as well,” he said.

Imran also complained about being barred from meeting Ali Amin Gandapur, despite not refusing a meeting himself. He noted the lack of unity within political parties and criticised Maryam Nawaz for extravagant spending on self-promotion.

Imran announced plans to file cases against major and colonel officials in Adiala Jail, accusing Ahsan Iqbal of contempt for suggesting he be jailed for five years.

He questioned the rule of law, criticising recent judicial and administrative actions.

He also criticised amendments to NAB laws, alleging they were made to conceal corruption. “How can someone who conducted fraudulent elections deliver justice?” Imran asked.

He warned that further borrowing would be needed to pay off the national debt and urged the judiciary to support the weak rather than the powerful.