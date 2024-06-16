PTI-P MPA booked for assaulting, injuring ANP leader in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir was booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and injuring ANP leader Alif Jan Khan in Peshawar.

The case was filed at the Peshawar East (Sharqi) Police Station, which states that the PTI-P MPA and his accomplices hit Alif Jan’s vehicle, injuring him and two passersby. The attackers also damaged Alf Khan’s vehicle.

