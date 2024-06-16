NATIONAL

Dry and hot weather to persist throughout Eid ul Azha holidays

By News Desk

The current heatwave being faced across the country is expected to persist throughout the Eid ul Azha holidays starting from tomorrow June 17 to June 19.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted hot weather across the country. However, there is a chance of rain showers soon after the holidays end, providing some relief.

Irfan Work, the Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, mentioned that the weather on Eid day is expected to be hot.

As June progresses, two rain systems are anticipated, which could potentially lead to an early onset of the monsoon season.

