T20 WC: Pakistan and USA games likely to take place as weather improves in Florida

The prospect of cricket in Florida is looking up thanks to favorable weather on Thursday, just before Lauderhill hosts key T20 World Cup matches. This series includes significant games for the USA and Pakistan, with Ireland and Canada also still in contention. Despite the threat of rain, the ground conditions seem promising, with good drainage and minimal wet patches observed.

Teams and officials faced travel disruptions due to weather but arrived by Thursday. The forecast suggests possible showers on Friday morning, but conditions are expected to improve. Players remain optimistic, focusing on the possibility of full games and the importance of each match for advancing in the tournament.

The outcomes of these matches are crucial for the USA, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland, each needing specific results to progress.