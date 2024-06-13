NATIONAL

DCs told to ensure best cleanliness, quick disposal of offal on Eidul Azha

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eidul Azha and take special measures for immediate removal and disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Chief Secretary said that the response time should not exceed 30 minutes in case of a complaint related to cleanliness on the eve of Eid.

He said that all the necessary facilities are being provided in the cattle markets for the convenience of the citizens, adding that the crackdown on the illegal cattle markets must be intensified ahead of Eid.

The Chief Secretary said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reforms is going on to improve governance, and key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to evaluate the performance of administrative officers. He mentioned that the provision of basic facilities in the villages on the pattern of cities is the priority of the government.

The Suthra Punjab program is the basis of a new governance model at the village level, he concluded. The officers from the relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Previous article
Sadiqabad sugar scam suspect flees with billions, NAB launches inquiry
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

U.S. urged to work with China for cross-Straits peace, stability

TAIWAN: Song Tao, a senior Taiwan affairs official, on Thursday called on the United States to work with China to maintain cross-Straits peace and...

China seeks win-win cooperation with New Zealand, Australia

PTI announces nationwide protests for Imran Khan’s release

Govt moves SC against acquittal of Imran, Qureshi in Cypher Case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.