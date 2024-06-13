DCs told to ensure best cleanliness, quick disposal of offal on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eidul Azha and take special measures for immediate removal and disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Chief Secretary said that the response time should not exceed 30 minutes in case of a complaint related to cleanliness on the eve of Eid.

He said that all the necessary facilities are being provided in the cattle markets for the convenience of the citizens, adding that the crackdown on the illegal cattle markets must be intensified ahead of Eid.

The Chief Secretary said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reforms is going on to improve governance, and key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to evaluate the performance of administrative officers. He mentioned that the provision of basic facilities in the villages on the pattern of cities is the priority of the government.

The Suthra Punjab program is the basis of a new governance model at the village level, he concluded. The officers from the relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.