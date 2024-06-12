Xi Jinping says China will always belong to developing countries

BEIJING: China has always been a member of the Global South and will always belong to developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a video speech to the opening ceremony of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Over the 60 years since its establishment, the UNCTAD has vigorously advanced South-South cooperation, advocated North-South dialogue, and pushed for the construction of a new international economic order, making important contributions to global trade and development, said Xi.

The Chinese president stressed joint efforts on building a community with a shared future for mankind in a responsible manner toward history and the people as the world is faced with accelerated changes and new challenges on peace and development.

Xi urged all countries, especially major countries, to practice true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and support the UNCTAD and other multilateral institutions to play a better role.

Xi also urged them to advocate universal and inclusive economic globalization, improve the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, address issues such as imbalance in development, and work for more just and equitable global governance.

Noting it is necessary to grasp the historical opportunity of innovation and development, Xi called for efforts on creating an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory digital economic environment, strengthening the governance of artificial intelligence rules within the UN framework, actively advancing green transition, and helping developing countries join the trend of digital, smart and green development.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. China is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will provide new and greater opportunities for world development. China will always be a member of the Global South and the developing world, Xi said.

China will actively expand imports from other developing countries, strengthen trade, investment and development cooperation with them, and facilitate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added.