NATIONAL

Sindh Police SHOs to manage Rs4.5bn budget independently

By INP
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Tuesday that station head officers (SHOs) in the province will receive a budget of Rs4.5 billion for FY2024-25 (FY25).

In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, IGP Memon explained that the direct budget provision aims to grant SHOs more autonomy.

Previously, a lump sum budget was allocated to senior officers for distribution among police stations. The new plan will send the budget directly to the police stations.

Memon highlighted that SHOs will now have the authority to utilize the budget directly, covering expenses such as vehicle maintenance and other operational costs.

He noted that running police stations and conducting investigations require funds, and a lack of money often leads to corruption issues. “This solution is expected to bring some improvement,” he said.

Additionally, IGP Memon announced a Rs5 billion package for police welfare, which includes providing previously unavailable medical facilities to Sindh Police. Each police employee will now have annual medical coverage of up to 1 million rupees, extending to their spouses, children, and parents, who can receive treatment at any hospital.

Memon also addressed the long-standing demand for the replacement of over 2,000 vehicles in the Sindh Police, some of which have been in use for over a decade.

This replacement will be carried out in phases over the next three years, with priority given to police stations where the need is greatest.

Previous article
PTI protests as Mandviwalla becomes chairman Senate Finance Committee
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Musk to ban Apple devices from his firms over OpenAI deal

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said he will prohibit the use of Apple products in his companies after the phone-making giant's...

Fraud case against Javed Sheikh and others dropped by Rawalpindi Police

Sarim Burney’s bail plea in human trafficking case rejected by court

Prince Harry and Meghan’s last Royal allies now supporting Prince William

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.