Sindh Police SHOs to manage Rs4.5bn budget independently

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Tuesday that station head officers (SHOs) in the province will receive a budget of Rs4.5 billion for FY2024-25 (FY25).

In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, IGP Memon explained that the direct budget provision aims to grant SHOs more autonomy.

Previously, a lump sum budget was allocated to senior officers for distribution among police stations. The new plan will send the budget directly to the police stations.

Memon highlighted that SHOs will now have the authority to utilize the budget directly, covering expenses such as vehicle maintenance and other operational costs.

He noted that running police stations and conducting investigations require funds, and a lack of money often leads to corruption issues. “This solution is expected to bring some improvement,” he said.

Additionally, IGP Memon announced a Rs5 billion package for police welfare, which includes providing previously unavailable medical facilities to Sindh Police. Each police employee will now have annual medical coverage of up to 1 million rupees, extending to their spouses, children, and parents, who can receive treatment at any hospital.

Memon also addressed the long-standing demand for the replacement of over 2,000 vehicles in the Sindh Police, some of which have been in use for over a decade.

This replacement will be carried out in phases over the next three years, with priority given to police stations where the need is greatest.