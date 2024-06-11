Monsoon rains may begin after June 19

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Tuesday said first spell of monsoon rains is expected to hit some parts of the country after June 19.

However, to a query, Sarfaraz said there was no chance of rain in plain areas on Eid-ul-Adha.

The chief meteorologist said exceptional rains were expected this monsoon in various parts of the country, however, the exact situation could be predicted few days ahead of the spell.

“Southern Sindh, including Karachi, are also expected to receive heavy rainfalls,” he said.

Following a long spell of hot and humid weather, the top meteorologist said temperature will mostly remain normal in Karachi with mercury rising to around 35-36°C in June. “Apart from Karachi, Sindh will also experience normal temperature this month,” he added.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh till Thursday. The outlook shows that the temperature was expected to plunge to minimum 28°C and ascend to maximum 37°C.

After weeks of scorching heat and high temperatures, people in Karachi were relieved on June 7 evening as it started drizzling in different parts of the city, bringing the mercury a few degrees down.

Areas that received drizzle included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road and Gulistan-e-Johar. Meanwhile, Surjani Town, Scheme 33, Hawksbay, Baldia Town, Maripur, and Nazimabad also witnessed light showers Friday evening