17 dead, dozen injured in three separate road crashes

Accidents occurred in Shangla, Chakwal, Zhob and Kharan areas

SHANGLA/CHAKWAL/ KHARAN/ZHOB: At least 17 persons dead and more than a dozen injured in the different accidents that occurred in Shangla, Chakwal, Kharian, and Zhob area on Monday, the rescuers and police confirmed.

According rescuers, five persons were killed when a vehicle fell into a gorge in Barbatkot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district.

They said the deceased persons belonged to the same family. The police confirmed the causalities in the accident, saying all five people were members of the same family.

The police said that dead bodies were being retrieved with the help of residents.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and others sustained injuries in a horrific accident following a crash between a tanker and a car in Chakwal area on Motorway M-2.

The motorway spokesperson also confirmed the casualties and said that the accident occurred in the Salt Range area where a gas tanker collided with a car. The collision resulted in the deaths of at least six people while the others are injured in the accident

The initial reports suggested that the gas tanker experienced brake failure, causing it to crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The motorway spokesperson said that the gas tanker was traveling from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad when the accident occurred. Upon receiving information, motorway police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and completed rescue operations

The injured persons and dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities respectively.

Six die in Kharian and Zhob road accidents

Meanwhile, six people died and five others seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Balochistan’s Kharian and Zhob areas on Monday.

According to rescuers, three members of a same family from Kharian died, and two others were crtically injured in a road accident near Kakra Town.

The victims’ family, from Amara, a suburban area of Kharian, was on their way to Mirpur in a car when a dumper hit them on the road.

The rescue team shifted the injured persons to the hospital, where the condition of both injured women was critical.

The rescue team identified the deceased as the head of the family, Mian Tufail Jutt, his wife, and their son Aaqad, while his daughter-in-law and daughter were injured.

In a separate accident in Zhob, a passenger bus crushed six people on Quetta Road.

According to the channel, three of them died on the spot, while the other three were seriously injured.

Rescue teams rushed to the accident site and shifted the three dead bodies and the injured persons to the trauma center.

Two brothers among three killed in car-trailer collision

In Bahawalnagar, two brothers among three people were killed and three women critically injured in collision between a car and a tractor trolley here on Monday.

According to details, an over speeding private car collided with tractor trolley at Bhawalnagar-Fort Abbas Road near Dhaban stop.

As a result of collision, Arshad Cheema 45, his brother Akhtar 55, and five-year-old nephew Haris were killed on the spot while three women including Ramzana Bibi, Batool Bibi and Zahida Parveen were critically injured.

Driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene of the accident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to district hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident investigations.