Whether it is the Christian community under attack or a thief caught by an angry mob in Karachi, the practice of mob justice and lynching seems to have become entrenched in our lifestyle. There could be many a root cause at play during such incidents, but it is the weakness of the law for sure that has encouraged such acts in public. The state and its organs need to establish their writ to wipe out this menace once and for all.

ANWAR SAYAB KHAN

BANNU