The future of diversity

The Anglo-Saxon or White race constitutes the majority population in Australia. This demographic dominance significantly influences the multicultural fabric of the country, with those of European descent wielding considerable control over the nation’s politics and governmental policies. The two principal political entities, the Australian Labour Party and the Australian Liberal Party, anchor Australia’s democratic parliamentary system. Founded in 1901 and 1944, respectively, these parties have historically alternated in governance, with smaller parties acting as their allies.

Australia, a prominent member of the Commonwealth, adheres to the Westminster system of democracy, where the Governor General is appointed by the British Crown. As the demographic composition of Australia shifts markedly, political scientists predict that the Anglo-Saxon influence and the European way of life may diminish over the next 50 to 70 years.

As of June 2024, official data indicates that Australia’s population stands at 26,679,045, roughly 0.33% of the global population. Remarkably, half of this population size is equivalent to the population of neighbouring Jakarta, Indonesia. Projections from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggest that by 2071, Australia’s population will be around 30 to 40 million. As of 30 June 30, over 8.2 million residents, constituting more than 30% of the total population, were born outside Australia. These immigrants hail primarily from the UK, New Zealand, Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent.

It is important to note that not all immigrants from the UK and New Zealand are of the white race; many originate from South Africa and Eastern Europe, and include individuals of Arab, African, and Asian descent. Moreover, Australia has seen significant immigration from countries like Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Arab states, and Latin America.

In 2023 alone, 494,000 Australians were born outside the country. Of these, 846,000 were from the Indian subcontinent, 656,000 from Asia, and 586,000 from New Zealand. By 30 June 2023, an estimated 18.5 million people in Australia were native-born, an increase of 141,000 from the previous year. This population growth includes a net increase of 170,000 people, offset by an estimated net out-migration of 29,000.

Considering the ethnic composition, it is plausible that in the next 50 to 70 years, non-white Australians could equal or surpass the Anglo-Saxon population. These Australians will have diverse heritages, including roots in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, South Africa, and Latin America. Indeed, non-whites are likely to become predominant in various sectors and government roles.

The pertinent question is whether a non-white majority will perpetuate the British-influenced governance and societal structures. My research seeks to explore this potential future. To assess the likelihood of non-whites leading the Australian government and influencing future policies, I surveyed higher education institutions in Sydney, visiting two universities and a professional college. Observations revealed that over 60 percent of the students were of Asian or Indian descent, and 20 percent represented other ethnicities, including Anglo-Saxons. Notably, there were more female students than male.

Further observations at a primary school event for my granddaughter and grandson reinforced these findings. Of the more than 400 children present, 80 percent were of non-Anglo-Saxon descent, including Asian, Indian, African, and Arab children. During the awards ceremony, the majority of recipients were of Asian or sub-continental descent (Indian, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi).

It is evident that the future leadership of Australia will emerge from today’s diverse youth. In the next 50 to 70 years, this generation will shape Australia’s internal and external strategic policies. They will lead various sectors, including foreign policy, arts, sciences, research, and sports. Australia’s politics will also be influenced by this multicultural generation, determining whether the nation retains its European societal identity or embraces a unique, multicultural Australian identity composed of Asian, European, African, Latin American, South African, Turkish, and Arab descendants.

To delve deeper, it’s crucial to understand how Australia’s immigration patterns have evolved over the years. After World War II, Australia saw a significant influx of immigrants from Europe, primarily due to reconstruction efforts and labour shortages. This period marked the beginning of Australia’s transformation into a multicultural society. The subsequent decades saw waves of immigration from Asia and the Middle East, further diversifying the population. These immigrants brought with them rich cultural traditions, languages, and cuisines, which have been woven into the Australian tapestry, making it one of the most multicultural nations in the world.

The influence of these diverse communities extends beyond mere population statistics. In the realm of politics, we have seen an increasing number of non-Anglo-Saxon individuals taking on significant roles. Today, protests and rallies by thousands of youths from diverse backgrounds in support of Palestine and Palestinians freedom have compelled government leaders to reconsider their traditional policies on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

For instance, today, Penny Wong, an Australian senator of Malaysian Chinese descent, has played a pivotal role in shaping Australia’s foreign policy. Similarly, other politicians of non-European descent and a couple of federal and provincial parliamentarians from Islamic background descent have begun to emerge, reflecting the changing face of Australian leadership.

Education is another sector where the impact of a diverse population is profoundly felt. International students form a substantial part of Australia’s university population, contributing not only economically but also culturally. These students, many of whom stay on as permanent residents, add to the intellectual and professional capital of the country. Universities in cities like Sydney and Melbourne have become melting pots of ideas and innovation, driven by a diverse student body.

The business landscape in Australia is also evolving. Entrepreneurs from various ethnic backgrounds have established successful enterprises, contributing to the economy and creating jobs. These businesses often serve as cultural bridges, bringing unique products and services to the Australian market. The influence of non-white Australians is evident in the culinary scene, fashion, entertainment, and technology sectors.

As the population continues to diversify, questions arise about the preservation of cultural identities and the integration of new Australians into the societal framework. Australia has prided itself on being a successful multicultural society, where diversity is celebrated, and inclusivity is a core value. The challenge lies in ensuring that this multicultural ethos is maintained while adapting to the demographic changes.

The changing demographic landscape will inevitably lead to shifts in Australia’s cultural identity. Festivals like Chand Raat Festivity, Ramadan Festival, Eid Festival, Diwali, and Lunar New Year are now celebrated with as much fervour as Christmas and Australia Day. This cultural amalgamation enriches the social fabric, fostering greater understanding and harmony among different communities.

Looking ahead; the impact of this demographic shift will be seen in Australia’s international relations as well. As non-white Australians rise to positions of influence, their cultural and familial ties to countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America could shape Australia’s foreign policy in new ways. These connections may lead to stronger diplomatic and trade relationships with these regions, reflecting a more globally integrated approach.

The demographic transformation of Australia is a testament to its dynamic and evolving society. While the Anglo-Saxon influence has been predominant historically, the future promises a more inclusive and diverse leadership. This new generation of Australians, with their multicultural roots, will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and innovations, ensuring that Australia remains a vibrant and progressive nation. The key will be to balance the preservation of cultural heritage with the integration of diverse identities, creating a society that is cohesive yet richly varied.