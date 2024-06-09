This is in continuation of a handful of letters in these columns regarding the dilapidated condition of main roads in Hub city. Some of the road need streetlights as the installed ones have gone faulty. On a gloomy day recently, some of my friends hit the side of a pavement. A bunch of muggers appeared from nowhere and deprived them all of their valuables. Streetlights are necessary across the city roads to keep the people safe from accidents and robberies.
NABEEL SALEEM
HUB
Hub roads
