Critical questions

Anyone who thinks that the condition of masses has improved in recent times actually needs to check their optimism by answering a set of questions. Have the prices of electricity units decreased? Has it become easier for the common man to put two square meals on the family table every day without any difficulty? Has loadshe- dding of natural gas come to an end? Honest answers to these questions will bring to surface what the facts really are.

HAMMAD JADOON

KARACHI