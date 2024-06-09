As the meteorological department has predicted heatwaves across many cities of Sindh and Punjab, people would do well to take care of the avian population as well. The birds remain in the open during scorching heat. People should mark spots on their rooftops and keep bowls filled with water so that the birds may drink and take a dip in the water to keep themselves protected against the deleterious effects of heatwaves.
ABDUL HAQ BOZDAR
RATODERO
Birds and heatwaves
