Attaining Peaceful Environment: Everyone’s responsibility and right

By: Hadia Ahmad

Nobody wants spaceships flying in space and his child dying on earth, nobody wants rockets going out to space and bombs falling, and nobody wants scientific discoveries and discovering the bodies of his loved ones from rubble. Everybody wants to live a happy life, everybody wants his children playing and laughing around, and everybody wants to succeed in life.

All those things are only possible when there is a peaceful environment. The first and foremost responsibility and right of a man is to attain a peaceful environment for himself and his family. The child, tired of this exhausting world, goes to the lap of his mother to heal himself because that is the safest place for him in the whole world. Peace is the most important thing for everyone.

The word “goal” triggers thoughts of materialistic things not of peace, the need of the day. The dream worth chasing in life is attaining peace for everyone, not a Ferrari or a billion dollars. The thing that separates the hero from others is his passion for leading humanity to a better way- the way to peace.

Securing a peaceful environment for every individual should be everybody’s priority. Peace is not just the absence of war, rather it is the presence of opportunities, freedom, and justice. The obstacles in the way are egos, short-term thinking, complexities of issues, and leadership. Humans live with biases, fears, and competition. Most of the time, the focus is on winning, not on solutions. Minds fall for the emotional and persuasive language of hawks and don’t listen to doves’ perspectives.

The diplomatic field is very backward in some countries. Their voices are not heard and get rejected on the global level. Their voices are not rejected because of a bad economy but also because of incompetence in representing the case. What matters is pushing the right person to the right place to speak the right words. If one thing is missing, everything is gone.

Peace can be achieved by working and coming together. It starts at home, an individual having a peaceful environment can go beyond the seven skies because of the freedom. The study by WHO reveals that a peaceful environment contributes to better mental health and higher productivity of an individual. In communities, instead of fighting on petty matters, problems should be dealt with collectively. Politicians should bury their egos. Implementation of policies should be focused instead of just words that have no importance. The focus should be on cooperation instead of fighting.

To save the victims of violence and war, every global citizen should perform his responsibility. Palestinians, Kashmiris, and others like them must be liberated by our efforts. Sometimes for peace, fighting is inevitable because the oppressor is not going to move without getting defeated. The real oppressor is the one who remains silent, sees everything, and does nothing. No one can say that he doesn’t have any concerns with them. If he is not going through that situation right now, he could be in the future, or his kids, or maybe his ancestors have gone through this. Being Pakistanis, we all know the migration of 1947 and its terrific incidents.

To promote peace, start with yourself and start right now. The action of the plan includes raising awareness, using emotional intelligence and diplomacy, establishing, and regulating strong institutions, making laws, spreading knowledge regarding environmental science, and using creativity and art. Communication technology has the most essential role, for it has made conflict monitoring better by informing others and working together.

By realizing peace, sustainable economic development will be possible, and resources will be used in a better way. Policies will be planned for the long term. The Institute of Economics and Peace reports that the absence of peace costs the global economy $ 14.6 trillion which is 12.46 percent of the global GDP. If peace is attained, this large amount will not get wasted.

The healthcare sector and welfare projects can have more allocated funds for the whole community. Education standards will become better. Working on discoveries and inventions will be expanded, better research will be published due to more resources provided to them. Opportunities, facilities, justice, security of life, property, and freedom will be provided to everyone. In Global Peace Index rankings, countries having top positions are Iceland, Denmark, and Ireland are the ones where all these things are provided to everyone. These countries are also on top in the World Happiness Report.

To promote peace, start with yourself and start right now. The action of the plan includes raising awareness, using emotional intelligence and diplomacy, establishing, and regulating strong institutions, making laws, spreading knowledge regarding environmental science, and using creativity and art. Communication technology has the most essential role, for it has made conflict monitoring better by informing others and working together. This generation has a greater burden on its shoulders because they have seen on their screens what the actual war is, instead of just hearing the word war.

The most important responsibility and right of an individual and community is to get a peaceful environment. It leads to the development of the economy, better education, establishment of businesses, improvement in the healthcare sector, and provision of resources for collective welfare projects. It is the responsibility and need of humans to advance in the thriving world and it must be everyone’s goal because the next steps of the ladder will be taken after taking the first one which is attaining peace.

The writer is a freelance columnist