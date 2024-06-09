The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) had announced the result of subject specialists (BS-17) in November 2023. Unfortunately, even after a passage of seven months, the successful candidates have still been waiting to get their postings in schools. This delay has caused frustration. The provincial government should look into the matter and make the relevant office expedite the process of posting the successful applicants as soon as possible.

ALI KHAN

HYDERABAD