Zartaj Gul appointed parliamentary leader of SIC in NA

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zartaj Gul on Saturday was appointed as the Parliamentary Leader of the Sunni Unity Council (SIC) in the National Assembly by PTI founder Imran Khan.

Among four candidates proposed for the role, which included Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Zain Qureshi, and Ahmad Chattha, Gul was selected to lead.

The head of the Sunni Ittehad Council is expected to formally notify the National Assembly of Zartaj Gul’s nomination on Monday.

Gul denounces increase in women political detainees

Following a bail extension granted by an anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala, Zartaj Gul, a prominent PTI leader and member of the National Assembly, voiced strong opposition against the government’s handling of political dissent.

She highlighted a significant 60% increase in the number of women political prisoners in Pakistan, describing it as unprecedented. “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we are witnessing such a drastic surge,” Gul stated.

Gul criticised the government for using tactics that suppress political opposition, rather than engaging in fair competition with Imran Khan and PTI.

She brought attention to specific cases, such as those of Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed, who were detained for extended periods and rearrested immediately after receiving bail.

Gul condemned these actions as grave injustices, asserting that the involvement of 78 women in fabricated cases represented a severe violation of rights and called for an end to the harassment and unjust treatment of female PTI members.