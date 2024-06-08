NATIONAL

PTI’s June 9 workers’ convention faces hurdles in Lahore

By INP

LAHORE: Despite a favorable court ruling, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has not yet received permission from the Lahore deputy commissioner to proceed with its planned workers’ convention in Lahore on June 9.

Sources indicate that if the PTI is denied permission, the party intends to organize protest demonstrations across the city on June 10. They remain resolute in their determination to conduct the event regardless of the circumstances.

A week prior, PTI had announced a series of seven workers’ conventions throughout Punjab, beginning with one in Kasur on June 5, followed by events in Gujranwala and Bahawalpur on June 8, and continuing in Lahore, Sahiwal, and Sialkot on June 9. The final convention is scheduled for Sargodha on June 15.

PTI leadership has urged all party workers to actively participate in these conventions. In preparation for the Lahore convention, the PTI has formally submitted an application to the deputy commissioner.

