A couple of years ago, a private company in Mirpurkhas, in view of the needs of the locals, had installed water taps along the entire stretch of Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas highway, providing fresh and potable drinking water to all the commuters. However, the taps started to vanish one after another, depriving the commuters of what used to be an essential facility. Will the relevant authorities reinstall the taps?

MUHAMMAD AWAIS

HYDERABAD