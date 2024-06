The Jinnah Library in Lahore is struggling to cope with the growing number of students that throng the library every day. The library is the central place where thousands of students, especially those planning to appear in competitive examinations, come to study. However, with the passage of time and increased number of students, the provision of basic facilities has seen a sharp dip in recent times. The relevant authorities need to look into the matter.

NASRULLAH KHADIM

KANDHKOT