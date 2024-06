The mosquitoes, it appears, have spiralled out of the control of the local health authorities in Turbat, with dengue fever and its complications having affected almost every resident of the ill-fated city. Unfortunately, till date, more than 15 people have lost their lives owing to the deadly virus. The provincial health department needs to curb the spread of dengue virus in Turbat to prevent further loss of life.

SIRAJ UMRANI

TURBAT