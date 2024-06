The Jhal Magsi district in Balochistan lacks proper banking facilities. There is only one branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and that is located in Gandawah, which is one of the remotest areas of the district. More frustrating is the fact that even that branch does not have an ATM to facilitate the customers. The authorities concerned should give this matter a thought, and take due action.

MOULA BAKHSH TAREEN

JHAL MAGSI