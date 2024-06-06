NEPRA raises power tariff by over Rs3 per unit under FCA of April

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs3.3321 per kilowatt hour (kWh), attributed to the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for April 2024.

This rate adjustment will reflect in the June 2024 bills of consumers from various distribution companies (DISCOs), excluding those using Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and K-Electric customers.

The hike, as detailed in NEPRA’s notification, will be separately itemized on consumer bills based on the electricity consumed in April 2024. Additionally, DISCOs are instructed to ensure compliance with any relevant court orders while implementing this FCA, with violations potentially leading to sanctions for non-compliance.

The authority’s decision follows a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to increase the FCA by Rs3.4883 per kWh, citing April’s total energy production and costs.

The CPPA reported that the nation generated 8,639 GWh of electricity at a cost of Rs79,556 million, with fuel sources ranging from hydel, coal, and gas to nuclear and imported energy.

Significant contributions included 2,070 GWh from hydel sources at no cost, 902 GWh from local coal-fired plants costing Rs.14,421 million, and 975 GWh from gas-based plants at Rs13.2535 per unit.

Additionally, RLNG plants generated 2,157 GWh at Rs.22.1261 per unit, with nuclear sources adding 2,043 GWh at a much lower cost of Rs.1.5341 per unit.

The impact of this tariff increase is expected to significantly burden consumers, escalating the financial pressure on households and businesses already facing high energy expenses. The additional cost of over Rs3 per unit underscores the growing challenge of managing utility costs amid fluctuating fuel prices and energy availability.