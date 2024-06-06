NAB to probe about commercial use of Walton Airport’s land

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has begun an investigation into the closure of Walton Airport and the subsequent use of its land for commercial purposes.

As per sources, Former Director General (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Khaqan Murtaza, and other CAA officials will be investigated in connection with the case.

NAB has prepared a list of 13 questions for Khaqan Murtaza, including the reasons that led to the airport’s closure and the decision to use the land for commercial purposes, sources added.

Sources said that the NAB has also sought assistance from the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association to aid in the investigation and the 13 questions have also been forwarded to them.

Earlier, the Aircraft Owners & Operators Association of Pakistan (AOOAP) has alleged that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sold airport land to a provincial real estate developer at a drastically undervalued price, sparking a heated controversy.

The land was sold for less than 15% of its market value of Rs350 billion, raising questions about potential corruption and violations of rules and regulations.

Later, the CAA denied the accusations, labeling them “baseless and fake.” The provincial real estate development agency has also dismissed the claims, stating that the AOOAP is attempting to discredit the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore’s oldest Walton airport was permanent closed of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in PTI government in 2021.

The CAA had directed all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport has been permanently shut down for all operations.