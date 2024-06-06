Khan faces potential new charges over controversial social media post, says PM’s aide

Two days after being acquitted in the cipher case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan may soon confront new legal challenges, according to Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs. Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News’ “Capital Talk,” highlighted that the upcoming legal actions are unrelated to the outcomes of other ongoing cases against Khan, including the controversial “iddat case.”

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-cybercrime unit has initiated a probe into a contentious post by Khan, further complicating his legal entanglements. The post in question criticized historical figures, sparking significant public and legal attention.

Sanaullah accused Khan of leading the country into a deadlock, presenting only two pathways forward: dialogue or confrontation. Despite the PTI’s inclination for confrontation, Sanaullah emphasised the government’s openness to dialogue, noting the absence of engagement from Khan’s party.

Despite recent legal victories, Khan remains detained at Adiala Jail, with his political colleagues also facing charges related to political unrest. Notably, his wife, Bushra Bibi, has appealed for an expedited hearing regarding her conviction, which is set for June 7.

The political and legal saga continues to unfold, with Khan’s potential release hinging not just on court rulings but also on the evolving political dynamics within Pakistan.