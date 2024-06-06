Justice Minallah champions transparency in PTI founder’s court appearances

Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court has articulated a clear stance that the live streaming of court sessions featuring Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the context of the NAB amendment case does not contravene any legal stipulations.

He emphasized that there is no substantial justification to restrict public access to these proceedings.

In his dissenting opinion, issued on Wednesday concerning the petition from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for live broadcasting of the case, Minallah expressed his disagreement with the majority ruling of the Supreme Court.

The majority had argued in a detailed decision last week that live broadcasting could potentially be exploited for political gain.

Minallah’s dissent highlighted the absence of any compelling reasons or exceptional circumstances that would warrant denying public access to court proceedings via live streaming. He underscored the importance of transparency, noting that Imran Khan, as a prominent political figure and the unchallenged leader of PTI, has the public’s right to observe the judiciary’s handling of the cases under Article 19-A of the Constitution.

Furthermore, he stressed the court’s duty to uphold its image as impartial and transparent, asserting that public confidence in the judiciary is reinforced when proceedings are visible and accessible.

This stance aligns with the principles established by a larger bench of the apex court, which champions public access to information as a fundamental constitutional right.

Justice Minallah also referenced the success of a pilot project on live streaming court cases, arguing that to deny such access now would contradict the precedents set in previous rulings, specifically referencing the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The Supreme Court’s detailed verdict noted concerns about potential political misuse of court hearings for scoring points, especially when the individual involved is a significant political leader who is not a practicing lawyer of the court.