Jacobabad needs a university

Jacobabad, a highly populated district in Sindh, does not have a single institution of higher education or advanced learning. Sadly, students are forced to travel to other cities to continue their studies which incurs significant physical and financial hardship, impeding their educational journey. Jacobabad deserves to have a university catering to the needs of the local students. As such, establishing a university would not only boost educational opportunities, but also foster economic growth as well as development in the area. The relevant authorities need to look into the matter.
NAVEED HUSSAIN
JACOBABAD

