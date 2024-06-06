Health challenges to women in Pakistan

By: Zaimal Arif

Women in Pakistan face a multitude of health challenges, often exacerbated by limited access to quality healthcare, nutritional deficiencies, and societal norms that prioritize male health.

The recent elections have ushered in a new government, which has made promises to address various national issues. However, the question remains whether these policies will be implemented effectively, particularly in bridging the health gap between men and women.

The health gap in Pakistan is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, there is a $1 trillion opportunity globally to improve lives and economic outcomes by addressing health inequalities between men and women. In Pakistan, these inequalities are starkly evident, rooted in patriarchal biases and societal norms that often neglect women’s health needs.

Patriarchal bias refers to the societal and institutional structures that favour men, often leading to gender-based disparities in various sectors, including healthcare. In Pakistan, this bias manifests in the form of policies and practices that prioritize male health, leaving women’s health issues underfunded and inadequately addressed. The term “patriarchal” itself originates from the notion of “rule by the father,” indicating a system where male interests dominate.

This bias is particularly detrimental in healthcare, where the focus tends to be on diseases and conditions affecting men, while women’s health issues are often overlooked. For instance, conditions such as endometriosis— a painful and debilitating gynaecological condition— are rarely given the attention they deserve. Endometriosis affects millions of women worldwide, yet research and treatment options are limited, often leading to prolonged suffering and reduced quality of life for those affected.

Inadequate healthcare for women can have far-reaching consequences, not only for the individuals affected but also for society as a whole. Women are the primary caregivers in most households, and their health directly impacts the well-being of their families. When women suffer from untreated or poorly managed health conditions, it can lead to increased healthcare costs, reduced productivity, and a lower overall quality of life for entire communities.

One of the critical issues in women’s healthcare is the development and testing of drugs. Historically, medical research has predominantly focused on male subjects, leading to a lack of understanding about how certain drugs and treatments affect women. This oversight can result in adverse outcomes for women, as medications may not be as effective or could have harmful side effects that were not identified during clinical trials.

The new government in Pakistan has an opportunity to make significant strides in addressing the health challenges faced by women. One of the commendable steps taken in the past is the launch of the Prime Minister’s National Program for Family Planning and Primary Health Care. This programme aims to provide essential healthcare services to women, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Engaging with global platforms and initiatives can also provide valuable insights and resources to tackle the health challenges that Pakistani women face. International collaboration and knowledge-sharing can help identify best practices and innovative solutions that can be adapted to the local context.

The new government has a responsibility to prioritize women’s health and ensure that the promises made during the election campaign are translated into concrete actions. By addressing the health gap and creating a more equitable healthcare system, Pakistan can improve the lives of its women, enhance economic outcomes, and build a healthier, more prosperous society for all its citizens. Ultimately, the health of a nation is reflected in the health of its women. It is time for Pakistan to recognize the critical role that women’s health plays in the overall well-being of the country and take decisive steps to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to lead a healthy, fulfilling life.

Nutritional deficiencies are another major health concern for women in Pakistan. Malnutrition, particularly among pregnant and lactating women, can lead to a host of complications, including low birth weight, stunted growth, and increased susceptibility to infections. Addressing these deficiencies requires a multi-faceted approach that includes improving access to nutritious food, enhancing maternal education, and ensuring that healthcare services are equipped to address the specific needs of women.

Maternal health is a critical area that requires urgent attention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. Factors contributing to this high rate include lack of access to skilled birth attendants, inadequate prenatal and postnatal care, and insufficient emergency obstetric services. Improving maternal health services and ensuring that women have access to quality care before, during, and after childbirth is essential to reducing maternal mortality and improving overall health outcomes for women and their families.

Education and awareness are powerful tools in addressing the health challenges faced by women. Educating women about their health and rights can empower them to seek the care they need and make informed decisions about their well-being. Community-based programmes that provide education on topics such as nutrition, reproductive health, and disease prevention can have a significant impact on women’s health outcomes.

Raising awareness about women’s health issues among policymakers, healthcare providers, and the general public is also crucial. Advocacy and public awareness campaigns can help shift societal norms and reduce the stigma associated with certain health conditions, encouraging more women to seek help and support.

Conducting gender-sensitive research is essential to understanding and addressing the unique health challenges faced by women. This involves designing studies that specifically consider the biological and social differences between men and women, and ensuring that women are adequately represented in clinical trials.

Gender-sensitive research can lead to the development of more effective treatments and interventions for women’s health issues. For example, understanding the hormonal and physiological factors that contribute to conditions such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can help researchers develop targeted therapies that address the root causes of these conditions.

The health challenges faced by women in Pakistan are multifaceted and deeply rooted in societal and institutional biases. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that includes policy reforms, improved access to healthcare, nutritional support, education, and gender-sensitive research.

The new government has a responsibility to prioritize women’s health and ensure that the promises made during the election campaign are translated into concrete actions. By addressing the health gap and creating a more equitable healthcare system, Pakistan can improve the lives of its women, enhance economic outcomes, and build a healthier, more prosperous society for all its citizens.

Ultimately, the health of a nation is reflected in the health of its women. It is time for Pakistan to recognize the critical role that women’s health plays in the overall well-being of the country and take decisive steps to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to lead a healthy, fulfilling life.

The writer is a freelance columnist.