Comparing development paths

Why do so many peoples and countries around the world remain mired in poverty and economic misery? Conversely, how have some peoples and countries been able to become “rich” and prosperous in only a generation or two? There is a considerable discourse on this in the academic sphere. At the grassroots, even the daily working hours of a country does matter in its economic growth and industrialization. One can notice significant vacant hours in countries like Pakistan, half Friday, Sunday, Iqbal Day, Labour Day, etc. All of these have significant value in the overall growth.

However, Third World countries are in the pit of poverty. In the course of time, their miserable condition, instead of improving, has worsened. Reasons for their economic backwardness are many, ranging from political instability, lack of industrialization, illiteracy, overly religiosity, extremism, terrorism, corruption, bad governance, and institutional crisis, to the lack of participation in the political process by the larger part of the citizenry. There could be consensus on some of these issues that they are prevalent in almost all Third World countries but still some problems vary in their degree and nature and some of these are not found at all in some of the developing world. As far as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and some of the west Middle East countries are concerned, they have extremism, terrorism, illiteracy, bad governance, political instability and corruption in intense magnitude but still there are other countries who have got rid of such evils like Sri Lanka, whose literacy rate is above 90 percent. Bangladesh and India have overcome political instability and bad governance. Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan have no female labour force. The contribution of working women to the GDP of these countries is very less. Whereas other countries, especially Bangladesh, Turkey, and India, have improved their economy through involving women in the developmental areas. In 2023, women comprised 23.18 percent of the total labour force participation in Pakistan. In the same year women comprised 46 percent of the labour force in Guermany. In 2018 Malaysia, women’s labour force participation consisted of 55 percent which has significantly risen after 2010.

Pakistan has a low productivity due to which it suffers from a fiscal deficit. It has an abundance of natural resources but due to its numerous structural and functional flaws, fails to extract and exploit those resources. Moreover, some men and families have monopolized the power corridors, and their corruption and other evil practices have made them richer while the rest of the nation has been drowned in poverty.

Conversely, in a generation or two some countries have developed at a very fast pace. For instance, Japan was totally destroyed in the mid-1950s, but she managed to emerge as a smart power. Now Japan has a strong economy and a strong political system. Germany was also divided and shattered in the aftermath of World War Two, but they too have overcome all the flaws and now enjoy a mature political system. China is another example, and has overcome poverty, and her economy is getting stronger.

Education system, tourism industry and a friendly environment for FDIs will substantially play part in economic development. However, security and political stability still remains to be a key focus. And that has yet to be seen.

Factors behind their rapid economic growth and development are political stability, mature political systems, adherence to democratic norms and values, industrialization, education, research and innovations, technology-oriented attitudes, participation in the political process especially in the democracies whereas the case is different with China as she has a single ruling socialist party and does not practise democracy in its true spirit. Germany on the other hand is a true democratic country and enjoys a full-fledged political stability. These countries have opened venues for employment, enjoy rule of law, their institutions are working on set principles and are subject to the law of land. They have a transparent setup of accountability and thus do not give space to corruption and other malpractices. These countries have educated populace who ensure their participation in the political systems. They do not play confrontational politics as the case has always been in Pakistan. They have higher respect for women and thus utilize their potential in the development of the country.

Third World countries need to adopt developed these countries’ models of development. Political development must be a priority. Institutionalization, modernization and industrialization should be vital to-do parts of the larger goal i.e political development. Professionalizing the military, empowering the legislature and a respect for the constitution are the key milestones on the path to development. Geographically every country has some core industries in need to be prioritized and revolutionized. Pakistan must spend on the agriculture sector, promoting organic farming, expanding cultivated land, an efficient irrigation system and of course fostering research and innovation in agricultural universities are what set the country on the route to self-sufficiency and long term economic growth. Agriculture sector, as according to the World Bank, contributes 18-25 percent to the GDP. However this could be multiplied manifold with expansion and development of the industry. The Agri-based products can abundantly enhance the exports of the country.

